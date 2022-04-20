© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Biblical Health #14 Raw Food BullShit vs. Cooked Food Worship...
Follow
0
Share
Report
13 views • April 20, 2022
I have really gotten tired of this raw food lie of good health, it is the experience of eating as worship of love and life that matters when it comes to a meal. The spice of life and the worship of God is best experienced through the whole experience of a meal, not chewing endlessly on rock-like carrots.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.