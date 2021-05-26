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Walter E. Williams: Suffer No Fools - How the "Welfare State" has Destroyed the Black Family
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13 views • May 26, 2021
On the major social and political issues of our time, Walter Williams was one of America’s most important and provocative thinkers. He is black, yet he opposes affirmative action. He believes that the Civil Rights Act was a major error; that the minimum wage actually creates unemployment; and occupational and business licensure and industry regulation work against minorities and others in American business. Perhaps most importantly he has come to believe that it has been the welfare state that has done to black Americans what slavery could never do: destroy the black family. Walter Williams expresses all of these provocative ideas and more in this new public television documentary produced by Free To Choose Network.
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