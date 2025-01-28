BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
How Satan Keeps You In Darkness And The Power Of God's Salvation
The Daniel Collins
The Daniel Collins
20 followers
56 views • 3 months ago

Understanding Salvation: How Satan Blinds Us

In this episode, we discuss the greatness of God and the importance of taking time to be holy. We dive deep into the topic of salvation, focusing on how Satan keeps people in darkness by blinding their eyes and hardening their hearts. Using various Bible scriptures, we explain how Satan's deception prevents people from seeing the truth and receiving spiritual healing. We also explore how the Holy Spirit works to remove this blindness and bring conviction, leading people to repentance and salvation. Join us as we share the powerful message of God's love and the need to trust Him.

00:00 Introduction and Praise
00:38 The Importance of Salvation
00:58 Satan's Power and Deception
02:14 Spiritual Blindness
02:59 Parables and Understanding
04:01 Conversion and Spiritual Healing
07:18 The Role of the Holy Spirit
07:52 Conviction and Repentance
09:07 The Story of Jonah and Nineveh
10:21 Final Appeal and Conclusion

Keywords
holy spiritsalvationbible studygospel of johntruthpreachingrepentancedarknessconvictionconversionparablespower of godpreaching the word of godspiritual healingchristian faithchristian messagesparables of jesus explaineddarkness and lightbiblical teachingsspiritual blindnessprayer and worshipsatan deceptionroderick websterfaith and beliefscripture references
Chapters

00:00Introduction and Praise

00:38The Importance of Salvation

00:58Satan's Power and Deception

02:14Spiritual Blindness

02:59Parables and Understanding

04:01Conversion and Spiritual Healing

07:18The Role of the Holy Spirit

07:52Conviction and Repentance

09:07The Story of Jonah and Nineveh

10:21Final Appeal and Conclusion

