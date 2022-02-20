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Mirror: Benny Hinn is Finally Honest About His Crusades… | Justin Peters
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63 views • February 20, 2022
Benny Hinn says he has powers and demonstrates what he can do to a crowd. He parallels himself to Kenneth Copeland with his televangelist powers are just as great. He displays his magic coat and more. There are no magic coats in the Bible.
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