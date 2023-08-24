This dog was in the middle of a gloomy space That small body was constantly shaking from the cold

Pitiful Animal





August 23, 2023





When someone sent me a video of the dog Simba in the middle of the night.

I couldn't sleep peacefully thinking about him being alone in the middle of a hill.

He alone endured the cold in the middle of winter.

It was 2 am and I was coming to rescue Simba.

This dog was left alone there, in the middle of a gloomy space

That small body was constantly shaking from the cold.

I used a thin blanket to wrap Simba to make him feel warmer.

While holding the boy, I thought about Simba's life and the other abandoned dogs

How many more days would he last?

As soon as I got home, I bathed Simba with a special FLT shampoo for scabies.

Because he was very itchy and cracked his skin when he scratched.

Come to the youtube channel: Pitiful Animal, you will see touching videos about the journey to rescue street dogs.

Like many others, I only fought for the sake of justice.

If you love our videos and sympathize with these poor animals, please click the subscribe button to the channel and share the videos so that we have the motivation to help more people in need.

Thank you very much!!!!!!!





Subscribe to Channel: / @pitifulanimal8763

If there are any copyright issues with any videos posted here i will remove them. Please contact my Email: [email protected]

Thank you for watching!





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=s02rtBKc9cw