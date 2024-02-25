Create New Account
This Is Extremely Hard to Watch But You Have To......The father is asking his daughter to forgive him as she takes her last breath 😢
The Prisoner
Published Yesterday

This Is Extremely Hard to Watch But You Have To

The father is asking his daughter to forgive him as she takes her last breath,

He says “you'll leave this monstrous world and that I will follow you soon, forgive me I can't save you or do anything. this monstrous world failed to save us.”

As the tanks are surrounding the place...

Source @Real World News

genocidewar crimesgaza

