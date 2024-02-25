This Is Extremely Hard to Watch But You Have To
The father is asking his daughter to forgive him as she takes her last breath,
He says “you'll leave this monstrous world and that I will follow you soon, forgive me I can't save you or do anything. this monstrous world failed to save us.”
As the tanks are surrounding the place...
Source @Real World News
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.