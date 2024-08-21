© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Footage of the destruction of a buggy with a group of Ukrainian militants in the Kursk region. An explosion from a precise hit by a Russian kamikaze drone tore off the legs of one of the Ukrainian Armed Forces soldiers.
There was also a follow up video: Russian FPV drone operators first destroyed the Kiev Regime Forces buggy, and then destroyed the evacuation team that arrived to pick up the wounded Zelensky Terrorists.