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What Are They Hiding?
Son of the Republic
Son of the Republic
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308 views • August 23, 2022

Dems Play By A Different Set Of Rules

* 2 weeks after the Mar-a-Lago, raid, we still have questions.

* Slick Willy lost the nuclear codes; Feds didn’t care.

* Clinton goon stole from National Archives.

* DOJ had no problem protecting him — and never kicked down Hillary’s door.

* Going after Trump: the swamp targeted DJT from the start.

* Biased FBI agent says FBI isn’t biased.

* Everyone involved in this raid is shady.

* Analyst working on raid buried Hunter’s laptop.

* Web of lies: FBI was behind MI governor kidnapping plot.

* Feds tried same entrapment trick in VA.

* Why won’t the DOJ give us the truth?

* Pelosi and Schumer want to see Trump’s documents.

The full version of this segment is linked below.


Jesse Watters Primetime | 22 August 2022

https://video.foxnews.com/v/6311272891112

Keywords
bill clintonhillary clintoncorruptiondeep statepolice statenancy pelosijesse wattersdonald trumpjoe bidenhunter bidentyrannyralph northamchuck schumerpeter strzokwitch huntmerrick garlandgretchen whitmerwrap-up smearbiden crime familylaptop from hellsandy bergerjay brattdavid laufmanbrian auten
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