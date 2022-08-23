What Are They Hiding?

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Dems Play By A Different Set Of Rules
* 2 weeks after the Mar-a-Lago, raid, we still have questions.
* Slick Willy lost the nuclear codes; Feds didn’t care.
* Clinton goon stole from National Archives.
* DOJ had no problem protecting him — and never kicked down Hillary’s door.
* Going after Trump: the swamp targeted DJT from the start.
* Biased FBI agent says FBI isn’t biased.
* Everyone involved in this raid is shady.
* Analyst working on raid buried Hunter’s laptop.
* Web of lies: FBI was behind MI governor kidnapping plot.
* Feds tried same entrapment trick in VA.
* Why won’t the DOJ give us the truth?
* Pelosi and Schumer want to see Trump’s documents.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Jesse Watters Primetime | 22 August 2022