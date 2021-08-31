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Medical Dictatorship Announced - Population To Be Forcibly Injected Every 5 Months With Deadly COVID Frankenshots
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345 views • August 31, 2021
Medical Dictatorship Announced - Population To Be Forcibly Injected Every 5 Months With Deadly COVID Frankenshots; We the people we rise up as we are the owners and we the people are the Law by: Posse Comitatus Act
The power or force of the country. The entire population of a country above the age of fifteen, which a sheriff may summon to his assistance in certain cases; as to aid him in keeping the peace, in pursuing and arresting felons, ete. 1 B1. Comm.343.
Black's Law Dictionary: First Edition 1891
The power or force of the country. The entire population of a country above the age of fifteen, which a sheriff may summon to his assistance in certain cases; as to aid him in keeping the peace, in pursuing and arresting felons, ete. 1 B1. Comm.343.
Black's Law Dictionary: First Edition 1891
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