After a large-scale offensive by the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Kharkiv region, the pace of the Ukrainian advance has slowed down over the past days. The front line now follows the Oskol River. Russian troops are strengthening their defense near the town of Oskol. They are also still fighting in the eastern part of the city of Kupyansk.

An important stronghold of the Russian forces remains the city of Krasny Liman, which is being stormed by superior Ukrainian forces for the last three day. Ukrainian units managed to cross the Seversky Donets River near Zakotnoye, in an attempt to advance towards Yampol.

Another threat for the Russian grouping in Krasny Liman is the ongoing battle for Svyatogorsk. So far, at least part of the city has come under Ukrainian control. If the town is captured, Ukrainian formations will be able to attack Krasny Liman from the northwestern direction.

The town of Krasny Liman is of strategic importance for the Ukrainian offensive. Control over it will allow for both the establishment of a bridgehead on both sides of the Seversky Donets River and attacking the Severodonetsk agglomeration.

In the area of Soledar, Ukrainian forces attempt to storm Belogorovka, located 10 kilometers from Lisichansk. Control of the settlement will give the Ukrainian forces an additional springboard for the offensive on the Severodonetsk agglomeration.

In turn, Russian-led forces are storming Bakhmut. Wagner’s assault troops advanced on the eastern outskirts of the city. On September 13, they established full control over the industrial zone. Russian forces are also advancing to Otradovka and Nikolaevka Vtoraya. Heavy fighting continues near Spornoe.

On September 12, Ukrainian forces launched offensive on the positions of the Sparta battalion of the DPR near the Donetsk airport. The attack was repelled and as a result Ukrainian units reportedly lost up to 40 servicemen.

In the southern direction, the situation at the front remains calm. The Ukrainian command is reportedly transferring reserves from the eastern regions for another offensive attempt. The recent failed offensive in the Kherson region have cost the Ukrainian Army dearly. According to the deputy head of the military-civil administration of the Kherson region, more than 3,500 Ukrainian soldiers were killed during the recent Ukrainian operations.

Encouraged by the success on the fronts, the Kiev regime continues to put pressure on its Western partners, demanding to supply the Ukrainian army with new weapons. The Wall Street Journal has published a list of heavy weapons from Kiev’s new request to the United States. According to the report, there are 29 types of weapons listed, including tanks, drones, artillery systems, shells for HIMARS, Harpoon anti-ship missiles and ATACMS ballistic missiles, the range of which reaches 300 km.

