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CDC Director Rochelle Walensky Says Delta Variant The Most Infectious Virus Seen in Her 20yr Career
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81 views • July 23, 2021
CDC Director Rochelle Walensky Says Delta Variant The Most Infectious Virus Seen in Her 20yr Career
Bloomberg Markets and Finance
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uI_gnPsxyPg
Jul.22 -- Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Rochelle Walensky says the U.S. is "at another pivotal moment in this pandemic." She speaks at a briefing. (Excerpts)
Bloomberg Markets and Finance
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uI_gnPsxyPg
Jul.22 -- Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Rochelle Walensky says the U.S. is "at another pivotal moment in this pandemic." She speaks at a briefing. (Excerpts)
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