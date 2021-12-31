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Feline coronavirus chronic enteritis and faecal incontinence
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77 views • December 31, 2021
This educational video for veterinary surgeons illustrates how difficult it is to distinguish chronic feline coronavirus enteritis from idiopathic inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). We describe Lindsey’s journey to find a cure for her beloved Sphynx kitten, Tessa, who suffered from chronic diarrhea and faecal incontinence from the moment they brought her home from the cat breeder.
For more information on feline coronavirus and feline infectious peritonitis (FIP), or to book a consultation or make a donation, please visit www.catvirus.com.
“FIP and Coronavirus” a book for cat lovers, is available from Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/Feline-Infectious-Peritonitis-Coronavirus-Everything/dp/1480208973/ref=sr_1_1_twi_pap_2?s
Please follow my work on Bastyon: (https://pocketnet.app/catvirus?msocialshare=true&;ref=PXAY6Ttdx4uZrpyGuyDRktDzm47YZz8jTg)
… and MeWe (which is like Facebook, but without the privacy violations and censorship): www.mewe.com/i/catvirus1
Acknowledgements
HUGE THANKS to the catvirus.com subscribers and donors for funding the making of this video, and to Lindsey for allowing Tessa's story to be used to help other cats. I am extremely indebted to Roger Coleman, CEO of Applaws cat food, for informing me that Applaws chicken and pumpkin cans can stop diarrhoea.
For more information on feline coronavirus and feline infectious peritonitis (FIP), or to book a consultation or make a donation, please visit www.catvirus.com.
“FIP and Coronavirus” a book for cat lovers, is available from Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/Feline-Infectious-Peritonitis-Coronavirus-Everything/dp/1480208973/ref=sr_1_1_twi_pap_2?s
Please follow my work on Bastyon: (https://pocketnet.app/catvirus?msocialshare=true&;ref=PXAY6Ttdx4uZrpyGuyDRktDzm47YZz8jTg)
… and MeWe (which is like Facebook, but without the privacy violations and censorship): www.mewe.com/i/catvirus1
Acknowledgements
HUGE THANKS to the catvirus.com subscribers and donors for funding the making of this video, and to Lindsey for allowing Tessa's story to be used to help other cats. I am extremely indebted to Roger Coleman, CEO of Applaws cat food, for informing me that Applaws chicken and pumpkin cans can stop diarrhoea.
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