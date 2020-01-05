© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Cry Me a River Styx
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
89 views • January 05, 2020
Apparently Styxhexenhammer666 does not understand the concept of sarcasm, and believes that benign sarcasm in tweets is "virtue-signaling".
Maybe Tarl should change his tampon and brew another cup of soothing Chamomile tea, before venturing out into the bad bad Twittersphere.
Stay Classy, Styx.
Maybe Tarl should change his tampon and brew another cup of soothing Chamomile tea, before venturing out into the bad bad Twittersphere.
Stay Classy, Styx.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.