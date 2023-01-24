Medjugorje Visionaries Visit Heaven, Hell and Purgatory

Quo Vadis





In Medjugorje where the Blessed Mother has been appearing since 1981, two of the visionaries, Vicka and Jakov, were physically taken to Heaven, Purgatory, and hell.





The other visionaries were merely shown a vision of Heaven, Purgatory, and hell.





The Blessed Mother wanted the visionaries to bear testimonies to the existence of the afterlife and how this could be lived in eternity, depending on our choices on earth.





Here we share the experiences of the visionaries based on their interviews by Father Janko Bubalo from 1983.





Father Bubalo: The Virgin took you and Yakov somewhere to show you Heaven and hell. . . tell me about it now as fully as possible.





Vicka: Fifteen days – I don’t know exactly – after this vision of hell. . .

I and Yakov went to Citluk for something.





We returned about three in the afternoon.





We stopped at my house a bit, and then continued on to Yakov’s to return him safely to his mother. . .





His mother was out somewhere, and the Virgin appeared to us immediately.





She greeted us with ‘Praised be Jesus! ’ and said to us that She would take us to Heaven. . .

We became frightened.





Yakov began to cry.





He said he wouldn’t go since he is his mother’s one and only, and that I should go by myself.





Father Bubalo: And the Virgin?





Vicka: She said nothing.





We were still kneeling.





She took me by the right hand, and Yakov by the left hand and stood between us, with Her face toward us, and we immediately began to lift upward. . . straight up through the ceiling.





The house disappeared, and we were off. . . It seemed to me that we went upward. . .





Another interview went as follows:





Vicka: The Blessed Mother has shown me Heaven, hell, and Purgatory. . .

Many people today do not believe there is a place or state of life after death of the body.





They believe that when we die, life is over.





The Blessed Mother says no; on the contrary, we are only passengers on earth.

She has come to remind us of the eternal truths of the Gospel.





Father Bubalo: Are Heaven and hell actual places?





Vitska: Yes. I saw them.





Father Bubalo: How?





Vicka: Two ways – I saw with my eyes. . .





And then I visited these places. Jakov and I were taken there by the Blessed Mother.





Describing Heaven, Vicki said: Heaven is a vast space, and it has a brilliant light which does not leave it.





It is a life which we do not know here on earth.





We saw people dressed in gray, pink, and yellow robes.





They were walking, praying, and singing. Small angels were flying above them.





The Blessed Mother showed us how happy these people are.





Father Bubalo: How could you tell they were happy?





Vicka: You can see it on their faces.





But it is impossible to describe with words the great happiness I saw in Heaven. . .

In Paradise, when the Blessed Mother passed, everybody responded to Her, and She to them.





There was a recognition between them. . .





They were standing there communicating with Her, like in a tunnel, only it wasn’t exactly like a tunnel, but a tunnel is the closest comparison.





People were praying, they were singing, they were looking. . .

People in Heaven know the absolute fullness of a created being.





Father Bubalo: How long were you there?





Vicka: Maybe twenty minutes.





Father Bubalo: Did the people talk to you?





Vicka: It was very unusual.





They were speaking, but I could not understand them. . .





The people were in small groups.





I was with Jakov and the Blessed Mother.





We spoke to each other, but there was no communication with anyone else.





About the people there, the Blessed Mother only said to us, ‘You see how people who are in Heaven are happy?'





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=K1Jk5AizufA



