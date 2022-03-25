President Biden Arrives in Brussels for an Emergency NATO Summit

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03/24/2022 President Biden arrived in Brussels for an emergency NATO summit as the U.S. government officially announces Russia has committed war crimes. It comes as NATO estimates at least 15,000 Russian troops have died since invading Ukraine. Ukraine’s President Zelenskyy is calling on the world to take to the streets to protest Russia’s action.