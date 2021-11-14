© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Amazing Polly, Stew Peters and The Ice Age Farmer! Coincidence or intent?
Follow
10
Share
Report
1883 views • November 14, 2021
Military Purge: Stew peters:
https://rumble.com/vowzhz-military-purge-sparks-draft-conversation-war-with-china-likely-as-us-milita.html
Ice age farmer: farmers land being grabbed: CO2 pipelines instead of food:
https://youtu.be/zaO1asFmVx8
Amazing Polly! Vaccine testing and injury cover up! https://rumble.com/vox7q3-cover-up-of-severe-vaccine-reactions-and-fraudulent-clinical-trials-exposed.html
Marxist Teachers Union and AG letter declaring parents domestic terrorists!
https://www.theepochtimes.com/mkt_breakingnews/school-board-memo-reveals-timeline-of-white-house-domestic-terrorism-letter_4101015.html
You can contribute and support the channel via The PayPal link below: http://paypal.me/FarmerJones2018
https://rumble.com/vowzhz-military-purge-sparks-draft-conversation-war-with-china-likely-as-us-milita.html
Ice age farmer: farmers land being grabbed: CO2 pipelines instead of food:
https://youtu.be/zaO1asFmVx8
Amazing Polly! Vaccine testing and injury cover up! https://rumble.com/vox7q3-cover-up-of-severe-vaccine-reactions-and-fraudulent-clinical-trials-exposed.html
Marxist Teachers Union and AG letter declaring parents domestic terrorists!
https://www.theepochtimes.com/mkt_breakingnews/school-board-memo-reveals-timeline-of-white-house-domestic-terrorism-letter_4101015.html
You can contribute and support the channel via The PayPal link below: http://paypal.me/FarmerJones2018
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.