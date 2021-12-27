© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Revelation Of The Method
Follow
0
Share
Report
115 views • December 27, 2021
This must have sounded TOTALLY CRAZY to the vast majority of viewers when it first aired, but NOW not so much, right?
In what some may call a deliberate sequence of predictive programming, very few remember this scene from the Barney Miller show, where an arrested man is trying to warn people of the true nature of the Trilateral Commission.
https://commonsenseevaluation.com/2021/12/27/revelation-of-the-method/
In what some may call a deliberate sequence of predictive programming, very few remember this scene from the Barney Miller show, where an arrested man is trying to warn people of the true nature of the Trilateral Commission.
https://commonsenseevaluation.com/2021/12/27/revelation-of-the-method/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.