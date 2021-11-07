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Regime’s Enemies List
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100 views • November 07, 2021
Decent Americans are in this regime’s crosshairs. There are hundreds of political prisoners who are being tortured and reeducated. Hundreds of thousands are being isolated, fired and othered via unconstitutional vaccine mandates. And all Americans will be saddled with insurmountable debt for generations to come. Stay in the fight with our guests Tom DeWeese and Mike France.
Our live shows can be heard every Sunday from 3 to 5 PM EST on local radio FM station Fox News 94.9 WJJF - covering Connecticut, Rode Island and Long Island, NY. Listen live from http://freedomondeck.com/ - and find the archives there and on most video platforms, and on Spotify!
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/freedomondeck/.
Email Chet and Brian at [email protected]
Email CV at [email protected]
Alpha Eye – novel by CV Berton available on Amazon: http://bit.ly/AlphaEye
https://jbs.org/speakers/tom-deweese/
https://votemikefrance.com/
Our live shows can be heard every Sunday from 3 to 5 PM EST on local radio FM station Fox News 94.9 WJJF - covering Connecticut, Rode Island and Long Island, NY. Listen live from http://freedomondeck.com/ - and find the archives there and on most video platforms, and on Spotify!
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/freedomondeck/.
Email Chet and Brian at [email protected]
Email CV at [email protected]
Alpha Eye – novel by CV Berton available on Amazon: http://bit.ly/AlphaEye
https://jbs.org/speakers/tom-deweese/
https://votemikefrance.com/
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