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Dr. Astrid Stuckelberger: Bill Gates, WHO, and Global Depopulation
The New American
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The global Covid pandemic response has been hijacked by Bill Gates and his puppet organizations, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, Gavi, the vaccine alliance, the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI), and the British charitable research foundation Wellcome Trust, all of which influenced the WHO and national governments. Knowing Gates’ well-documented population control agenda, one must not be surprised with the devastating outcomes of the policies that have been implemented during the past 2.5 years.


In this interview with The New American, Dr. Astrid Stuckelberger explains the intricate connections between the Gates’ clout and the WHO.

The doctor argues that Bill Gates is evidently executing his depopulation agenda by promoting the so-called Covid vaccines, among other pandemic measures. It's not just that the shots don’t protect people from Covid, they are proven to cause all types of severe adverse reactions. Further, the doctor hypothesizes on the possible connection between the actual composition of shots containing graphene oxide and various metals and the technological aspect of Gates’ inhumane agenda.


Dr. Astrid Stuckelberger is an extensively published health scientist and researcher. Please visit her website for more information. AstridStuckelberger.com


Dr. Stuckelberger on Telegram: @Dr_Astrid_Stuckelberger

Keywords
whodepopulationbill gatesthe new americanastrid stuckelbergerveronika kyrylenko
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