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Hammer away
Truth Never Walks Alone
Truth Never Walks Alone
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51 views • February 14, 2022
January 2022

Sex Pest’s Naked Child Statue at BBC HQ Bashed With Hammer.

The Prospero and Ariel statue outside the BBC building in central London was vandalized on Wednesday by a man shouting "pedophile" - in reference to sculptor Eric Gill.

On display since 1993, it portrays a naked child-looking spirit from Shakespeare’s ‘The Tempest’. Police were called to the scene and the man was brought down after four hours.

Eric Gill was a deviant artist who was commissioned to create this statute being hammered for the BBC in 1929. Fiona MacCarthy published 1989 biography about Gill's life. In that she published information about his personal diaries that revealed that his religious beliefs did not limit his sexual activity which included several extramarital affairs, incest with his two eldest teenage daughters, incestuous relationships with his sisters, and sexual acts on his dog. In an earlier biography by Robert Speaight, that was published in 1966, mentioned none of this. Gill's daughter Petra, who was alive at the time of the MacCarthy biography, described her father as having "endless curiosity about sex" and that "we just took it for granted". MacCarthy was criticized by pedo protectors for making these revelations widely known.

Just a week before the "Hammering" of the pedo statute a jury in Bristol cleared four people of criminal damage after they pulled down the statue of slave trader Edward Colston. That bronze memorial dated back to the 17th century figure was toppled during a Black Lives Matter protest in the city in June 2020, before being rolled into the River Avon.
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