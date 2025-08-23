Allow God to give you a heart of flesh

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.





The video was produced in the outskirts of Cebu City, the Philippines on Sabbath, March 15, 2025.





When we were conformed to the ways of this world, our minds and our hearts were not right with God. We went about doing our ways abiding in sin or breaking God’s law by saying little white lies, breaking God’s holy 7th day Sabbath, using the Lord’s name in vain and so on.





However, God says in Genesis 1:26: Let us make man in our image, after our likeness. A loving, merciful God full of grace and truth made us, human beings, in His image, in His likeness so we can be like Him, men and women of God, who, as per Acts 13:22, are “after mine own heart, which shall fulfil all my will”.





A transformation of the heart, from a stony heart of sin to a fleshly heart of goodness and righteousness, can fulfill God’s will. This can only be accomplished when we are seeking God’s heart and allowing Him to transform ours.





As the man of God writes in Ezekiel 36:26-27: A new heart also will I give you, and a new spirit will I put within you: and I will take away the stony heart out of your flesh, and I will give you an heart of flesh. And I will put My spirit within you, and cause you to walk in My statutes, and ye shall keep My judgments, and do them.





God will symbolically or figuratively take out your stony heart of sin, a stony heart that resists God and His holy written word, and God will give you an heart of flesh that will enable God to work on your heart and to mould it according to God’s liking as per Isaiah 64:8.





The prophet Jeremiah echoes Ezekiel when Jeremiah wrote in Jeremiah 32:39: And I will give them one heart, and one way, that they may fear Me for ever, for the good of them, and of their children after them:





That one Way is Yeshua, Emmanuel or Jesus Christ. With a new heart of flesh, we will fear God by keeping His holy law of love: His holy ten commandments. As king Solomon says in Ecclesiastes 12:13: Let us hear the conclusion of the whole matter: Fear God, and keep His commandments: for this is the whole duty of man.





And with an heart of flesh, by welcoming God and His holy written word, we are reminded by Paul in Romans 10:10: For with the heart man believeth unto righteousness; and with the mouth confession is made unto salvation.





With a transformed heart through the Holy Spirit of Truth, a man believes unto righteousness, the righteousness of Christ Who never sinned. As followers of Christ, with a new heart of flesh, we fully embrace Christ, His righteousness or sinlessness and His holy law of love as God’s law is etched in our transformed heart.





Websites: www.ssremnant.org & www.sdcministries.org

Email: [email protected]