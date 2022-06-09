Congressman Troy Nehls: J6 Is ALL About Stopping Trump 2024

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Democrats and their RINO brethren on the J6 Unselect Committee have one purpose in their current witch hunt: Preventing Donald Trump from being able to run for president again in 2024. Congressman Troy Nehls joins The JD Rucker Show to discuss this, the state of the economy, our current border crisis, and to give us an update on what's going on with the Capitol Police who allegedly broke into his congressional office.