Another Gym Death 💉

Feb. 18, 2022: Jhoan Montero Villanueva was exercising in the 'Mega Force' gym, located in San Juan de Lurigancho, when he lost consciousness. The users and instructors of the 'Mega Force' gym tried to help him without much luck. The relatives of the 32-year-old report that there was no timely help to transfer him to a hospital. 💉
#DiedSuddenly
#SuddenAdultDeathSyndrome
https://diariocorreo.pe/videos/actualidad/joven-fallece-en-gimnasio-mientras-realizaba-rutina-de-ejercicios-nnav-latv-video-noticia/
Source @Covid BC
