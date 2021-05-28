SMHP: Who Is Prince Will.i.aM? Revelation 13 - The Connections Are Crazy! [14.05.2019]

Many are seeking the truth but there are many "truther" channels out there that deny Jesus as being the Cornerstone of the truth.This channels main purpose is to expose the lies of this world by putting the pieces of the puzzle together in a Christian based environment. I appreciate all of your support. Please share this video with as many as possible while you can.To say the least, this rabbit hole goes deep. This is a good video for discussion. It's a great way to wake people up about the true enemy satan and to point them to Salvation through Jesus Christ. Times short friends. Jesus Saves! Follow Him!SMHP may not agree with everything from the content producers we share. Apply critical thinking and use discernment to come to your own conclusions regarding the content in the videos / links.Blog Post with video links, photos, and full article:ExplorerOne Channel (Lots of great content here)Red Dragon British Royal Monarchy Examined -Jared Kushner - Who Is The Man Advising The President? -Is Barak Obama The Antichrist? A Must Watch Compilation Of Investigation! -Who Is Donald J. Trump? The Truth May Shock You! -Is Vladimir Putin Part Of The One World Government? -Jared Kushner Peace Deal Maker In Chief - Who Is Kushner? -Erdogan & The Return Of The Ottoman Empire -Neom Saudi Arabia - NWO Mega City Babylon Rising -Emmanuel Macron Thinks He's Jupiter! -Oprah Winfrey Mocks God - Scoffers and Mockers In The Last Days! -Astana Kazakhstan - The New World Order Secret City -Could China Be The New Super Power Of The NWO? -Please do you own research on the content in the video. Don't take any of the content here as the final say. Let us know how you feel about the content and the speakers in the comment area. Please be respectful of others when commenting. This is a learning channel where we help each other put the pieces together.Comments reviewed typically within 12 hours.Jesus saith unto him, I am the way, the truth, and the life: no man cometh unto the Father, but by me. John 14:6 “In whom we have redemption through his blood, the forgiveness of sins, according to the riches of his grace;” Ephesians 1:7 God bless you and your families. Know Jesus! Repent of your sins. Let the P...--May 14th, 2019 - 161 viewsShaking My Head Productions 2