Where have all Perth’s blue-tongued lizards gone? MVI_5670

This video was taken in a front garden in Padbury, a northern suburb of Perth. I have seen this bobtail lizard several times last warm season, and the house’s owner confirms that she has had it here for years. They are a territorial lizard, and it has a mate which the owner has seen before. They pair long term. I don’t see these lizards as much as I did as a boy, and that is a long time ago. This is disturbing. What’s going on in addition to pesticide usage? I read Rachel Carson’s ‘Silent Spring’ in the late ‘60’s, while still a boy, and she foretold what we have an ominous taste of, these days.

