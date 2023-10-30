Where have all Perth’s blue-tongued lizards gone? MVI_5670

This video was taken in a front garden in
Padbury, a northern suburb of Perth. I have seen this bobtail lizard several
times last warm season, and the house’s owner confirms that she has had it here
for years. They are a territorial lizard, and it has a mate which the owner has
seen before. They pair long term. I don’t see these lizards as much as I did as
a boy, and that is a long time ago. This is disturbing. What’s going on in
addition to pesticide usage? I read Rachel Carson’s ‘Silent Spring’ in the late
‘60’s, while still a boy, and she foretold what we have an ominous taste of,
these days.
