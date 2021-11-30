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Killed By Tyranny - Veronica Wolski’s Doctor Speaks Out Sep.14, 2021
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122 views • November 30, 2021
Dr. Lee Vliet had everything ready for Veronica Wolski to get the treatment she needed to survive COVID, but instead, Wolski was locked in the hospital and separated from any advocacy.
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