01-16-2023 This Wk: Christian Oesch & Pascal Najadi
Pascal Najadi (former investment banker, international government consultant and Swiss citizen) has personally sued Swiss Federal Council President Alain Berset, after Kruse Law and their plaintiffs already filed criminal charges against Swissmedic (the same as the FDA in the US) on July 14, 2022.

Pascal Najadi and Christian Oesch report on the criminal complaint against Federal Councillor Berset and further activities in Switzerland. Dr. Sherri Tenpenny is - after Dr. Reiner Füllmich - the first international interviewer to take up the story. Currently there is only ONE such case in the world.

