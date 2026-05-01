Are Military Tribunals the Only Way Forward? | Michael Letts

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Former Special Ops and President of Invest USA, Michael Letts, returns to the program to present his case for the use of military tribunals. He outlines what he believes is the current state of the country and why, in his view, extraordinary measures may be necessary. Letts argues that the Founders anticipated moments of crisis and provided mechanisms to address them—and that this may be one of those times.

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This is a serious and controversial perspective that raises important constitutional, legal, and ethical questions. Do you agree with his assessment, or do you see a different path forward?

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You can support Letts’ work protecting officers in the line of duty at https://InvestUSA.org

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MUSIC CREDITS: Down to the Wire – Nonstop Producer Series: Broad Media Internet License

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Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.

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Disclaimer: "As a journalist, I report what significant newsmakers are claiming. I do not have the resources or time to fully investigate all claims. Stories and people interviewed are selected based on relevance, listener requests, and by suggestions of those I highly respect. It is the responsibility of each viewer to evaluate the facts presented and then research each story further