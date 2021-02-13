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Beev Rations - The Tipping Point [Official Video]
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110 views • February 13, 2021
Premiere, february 4. Full release, february 21, 2021.
FREE DOWNLOAD in Bandcamp (HQ file): https://beevrations.bandcamp.com/track/the-tipping-point
Listen to it in HQ audio, in SoundCloud: https://soundcloud.com/user-996006941/the-tipping-point
Walk with Beev Rations over the edge of the knife, to discern fiction from reality, but be careful, cos sometime you'll don't know if you are here or projected in a movie. Will you dare?
Note published in Facebook:
*Songs and Censorship in YouTube: The Tipping Point (Beev Rations)*
The Tipping Point (official video with lyrics) was removed by YouTube and our channel received one strike, by which it can't be uploaded or created new content for a week. This decision was appealed and rejected by YouTube. However, you can watch the video in Brighteon (the link can't be put here, because Facebook prevents it).
The other version, with spanish subtitles, remains published, although was also removed this dawn during a few hours, till our appeal was revised and approved.
So the same song has been subject to two deletions, one of them consummated and the other rectified by the video platform. It is then a very strange and incongruous situation. Does a SONG, whose central message is integrity, sovereignty and brotherhood, short-circuit and confuse them so much?
In both cases, the reason allegued by YouTube was, for the first video: "Content that makes false statements that massive fraud, errors or failures have changed the outcome of the US presidential election is not allowed on YouTube. 2020".
And for the second video: "On YouTube, content that explicitly questions the effectiveness of the guidelines recommended by local health authorities or by the World Health Organization (WHO) regarding social distancing and self-isolation is not allowed, nor is it those that may incite users to not respect these guidelines".
So, basecally, YouTube doesn't allow SONGS suggesting anything different from the official versions. This, of course, is in the same line of any kind of totalitarian practices driven by past or present regimes (in which we are living right now).
Anyway, we keep on affirming with confidence our fundamental rights, dignity, integrity and sovereignty. All dictatorship always collapsed and fell, while Life always goes on.
Peace, Strenght and Awareness,
Alan James
Article 19 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights: "Everyone has the right to freedom of opinion and expression; this right includes freedom to hold opinions without interference and to seek, receive and impart information and ideas through any media and regardless of frontiers".
Beev Rations site: https://sunntones.wordpress.com/about/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/AlanJames22
SoundCloud: https://soundcloud.com/user-996006941
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/1hvIo...
Bandcamp: https://beevrations.bandcamp.com/
FREE DOWNLOAD in Bandcamp (HQ file): https://beevrations.bandcamp.com/track/the-tipping-point
Listen to it in HQ audio, in SoundCloud: https://soundcloud.com/user-996006941/the-tipping-point
Walk with Beev Rations over the edge of the knife, to discern fiction from reality, but be careful, cos sometime you'll don't know if you are here or projected in a movie. Will you dare?
Note published in Facebook:
*Songs and Censorship in YouTube: The Tipping Point (Beev Rations)*
The Tipping Point (official video with lyrics) was removed by YouTube and our channel received one strike, by which it can't be uploaded or created new content for a week. This decision was appealed and rejected by YouTube. However, you can watch the video in Brighteon (the link can't be put here, because Facebook prevents it).
The other version, with spanish subtitles, remains published, although was also removed this dawn during a few hours, till our appeal was revised and approved.
So the same song has been subject to two deletions, one of them consummated and the other rectified by the video platform. It is then a very strange and incongruous situation. Does a SONG, whose central message is integrity, sovereignty and brotherhood, short-circuit and confuse them so much?
In both cases, the reason allegued by YouTube was, for the first video: "Content that makes false statements that massive fraud, errors or failures have changed the outcome of the US presidential election is not allowed on YouTube. 2020".
And for the second video: "On YouTube, content that explicitly questions the effectiveness of the guidelines recommended by local health authorities or by the World Health Organization (WHO) regarding social distancing and self-isolation is not allowed, nor is it those that may incite users to not respect these guidelines".
So, basecally, YouTube doesn't allow SONGS suggesting anything different from the official versions. This, of course, is in the same line of any kind of totalitarian practices driven by past or present regimes (in which we are living right now).
Anyway, we keep on affirming with confidence our fundamental rights, dignity, integrity and sovereignty. All dictatorship always collapsed and fell, while Life always goes on.
Peace, Strenght and Awareness,
Alan James
Article 19 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights: "Everyone has the right to freedom of opinion and expression; this right includes freedom to hold opinions without interference and to seek, receive and impart information and ideas through any media and regardless of frontiers".
Beev Rations site: https://sunntones.wordpress.com/about/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/AlanJames22
SoundCloud: https://soundcloud.com/user-996006941
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/1hvIo...
Bandcamp: https://beevrations.bandcamp.com/
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