Iran-backed forces ramp up strikes on US bases in Syria

'The Big Saturday Show' co-hosts weigh in on President Biden authorizing an air strike in response to an Iran-backed drone strike in Syria, killing a U.S. contractor and wounding several other Americans.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.