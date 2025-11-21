RUSSELL BRAND BARES ALL

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Russell Brand joins Del in the studio for a raw, wide-ranging and often hilarious conversation on modern authoritarianism, propaganda, and faith.Russell breaks down how today’s soft totalitarianism hides behind bureaucracy, false compassion, and entertainment—turning culture into a tool of control. They dig into Hollywood’s quiet push toward collectivism, the misuse of “Christian values” during COVID, and why real compassion demands individual sovereignty under God, not blind faith in institutions.