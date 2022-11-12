Aromatherapy. Why do you need aromadiagnostics?

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CvAgfbVete0
The psychology of aroma is a very deep thing, interesting and informative.The video, in which Dinara succinctly and beautifully tells what aroma diagnostics is, invites everyone who is interested and needs it to go through it.
Briefly about video filming. Initially, the reference was without text. Just footage to the music of the aroma diagnostics process. And Dinara wanted to add text.
Set goals:
- Video up to one minute
- Introduce Dinara;
- It is clear to convey what aroma diagnostics is and why it is needed;
- To convey the atmosphere, how it goes;
- Invite Dinara for aroma diagnostics.
We chose a photography studio. Dinara chose two interior rooms. In one filmed the presentation part. In the second, the process of aromadiagnostics is already with guest actresses.
Shooting took 2.5 hours
Ready video - on the same day.
