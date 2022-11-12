Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Aromatherapy. Why do you need aromadiagnostics?
3 views
channel image
shipshard
Published 16 days ago |
Donate

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CvAgfbVete0 

The psychology of aroma is a very deep thing, interesting and informative.The video, in which Dinara succinctly and beautifully tells what aroma diagnostics is, invites everyone who is interested and needs it to go through it.

https://vk.com/dinarochkasweety 



Briefly about video filming. Initially, the reference was without text. Just footage to the music of the aroma diagnostics process. And Dinara wanted to add text.


Set goals:

- Video up to one minute

- Introduce Dinara;

- It is clear to convey what aroma diagnostics is and why it is needed;

- To convey the atmosphere, how it goes;

- Invite Dinara for aroma diagnostics.


We chose a photography studio. Dinara chose two interior rooms. In one filmed the presentation part. In the second, the process of aromadiagnostics is already with guest actresses.

Shooting took 2.5 hours

Ready video - on the same day.


Video for business, image videos from professional video studio CMCproduction


Professional videoproduction CMCproduction & SmartREC

CMCproduction - full cycle video production

SmartREC - the first mobile video production in St. Petersburg


Professional videography, collaboration, video for business, creatives, video production

[email protected]

https://vk.com/smastudio 


WhatsApp 8-953-348-12-81

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0gtkwlw0YvFSodQ6wOOyOw 


https://shipshard.blogspot.com 


https://ok.ru/shipshard1 


https://www.youtube.com/c/ViolettaWennman 



All Links https://shipshard.taplink.ws 



Keywords
healthbusinessbeautyimagemedicinecreativitypsychologyadsadvertisingpromointerestingpresentationaromatherapyperfumeinformativeessentialoildiagnosticsvideo for businessselfdevelopmentfragrancesaromadiagnosticspsychology of fragranceperfumery

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket