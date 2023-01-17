Create New Account
DNC SETUP / GAS STOVES / DUDE LOOKS LIKE A LADY
High Hopes
Published Tuesday
In the Trenches with Teddy Daniels


January 16, 2023


Is the DNC responsible for setting up Biden with the alleged planting of Classified materials? Is there no chain of custody, are classified document handling procedures not being followed?

Teddy defines evidence handling and SCIF procedures.

The left is coming for your gas stoves. Part of the green new deal

Liberal writer says men who shame other men for wearing lipstick, makeup and dresses are secretly attracted to them and are afraid of being tricked.


https://teddydaniels.tv/


https://gab.com/teddydanielspa


https://www.facebook.com/TEDDYDANIELSTV/


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v25vj6g-live-dnc-setup-gas-stoves-dude-looks-like-a-lady.html


