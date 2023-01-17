In the Trenches with Teddy Daniels





January 16, 2023





Is the DNC responsible for setting up Biden with the alleged planting of Classified materials? Is there no chain of custody, are classified document handling procedures not being followed?

Teddy defines evidence handling and SCIF procedures.

The left is coming for your gas stoves. Part of the green new deal

Liberal writer says men who shame other men for wearing lipstick, makeup and dresses are secretly attracted to them and are afraid of being tricked.





https://teddydaniels.tv/





https://gab.com/teddydanielspa





https://www.facebook.com/TEDDYDANIELSTV/





If your retirement funds are worth 3-4 times less than a year ago, Try Goldco, They switch 401ks to metals with no penalty.





Use this number, Tell them Teddy Daniels Sent you, and get up to $10k in Free Silver!

CALL: 855-756-2296 or go to link https://goldco.com/trenches





Get better rest, and improve your overall wellness, Visit: magbreakthrough.com/teddy





MAGNESIUM BREAKTHROUGH: https://www.magbreakthrough.com/teddy





MyPillow Promo Code: TEDDY: https://www.mypillow.com/





General Manufacturing TEDDY-15: https://generalmfg.net/shop/firearms/teddy-15/





My Patriot Cigars: mypatriotcigars.com – promo Teddy





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v25vj6g-live-dnc-setup-gas-stoves-dude-looks-like-a-lady.html



