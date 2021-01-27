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MSM JUST ADMITTED THEY DIDN'T ISOLATE THE VIRUS! IT'S ALL BASED ON A LIE
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191 views • January 27, 2021
https://www.bitchute.com/video/WtNKnVJIbIh5/
https://www.bitchute.com/video/WtNKnVJIbIh5/
I believe it is commonly accepted knowledge that they have not isolated the Covid_19 virus 'fact'. The UK government have been challenged to prove the virus exists and did not do so. Letter to the government from Dr Bartholomeus Lakeman
https://www.whatdotheyknow.com/request/proof_of_the_covid_19_virus
It is a lie and always was. It beggars believe why people are not waking up and now even taking a *'jab' for a non existent ailment (*NOT a vaccine for reasons that should be obvious explained above). Some of you may just be finding out for yourself. Hope this helps you.
Mirror. Source
MSM Just Admitted They Didn't ISOLATE THE VIRUS! It's All Based on a LIE! https://www.bitchute.com/video/mGYefByrG0h0/ -> https://www.bitchute.com/video/GsNFKJUrv63B/ -> https://t.me/c/1195552851/5917
Quote: " >> MIRROR SOURCE: HighImpactFlix: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/highimpactflix/
https://www.bitchute.com/video/WtNKnVJIbIh5/
I believe it is commonly accepted knowledge that they have not isolated the Covid_19 virus 'fact'. The UK government have been challenged to prove the virus exists and did not do so. Letter to the government from Dr Bartholomeus Lakeman
https://www.whatdotheyknow.com/request/proof_of_the_covid_19_virus
It is a lie and always was. It beggars believe why people are not waking up and now even taking a *'jab' for a non existent ailment (*NOT a vaccine for reasons that should be obvious explained above). Some of you may just be finding out for yourself. Hope this helps you.
Mirror. Source
MSM Just Admitted They Didn't ISOLATE THE VIRUS! It's All Based on a LIE! https://www.bitchute.com/video/mGYefByrG0h0/ -> https://www.bitchute.com/video/GsNFKJUrv63B/ -> https://t.me/c/1195552851/5917
Quote: " >> MIRROR SOURCE: HighImpactFlix: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/highimpactflix/
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