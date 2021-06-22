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Dr.SHIVA’s Historic 1st Amendment Lawsuit: Government MADE Twitter Silence Political Speech
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130 views • June 22, 2021
DE-PLATFORMED. CENSORED. SHADOW BANNED. GAGGED.

Dr.SHIVA’s Historic First Amendment Lawsuit to Win Back Freedom: First Case in U.S. To Show Government MADE Twitter Silence Political Speech

This is the first lawsuit to expose how the government censors U.S. citizens’ speech on Twitter. For years we were told Twitter acts on its own as a private company and you cannot question their decisions. Following the deplatforming of Dr.SHIVA, testimony and hearings in Federal court elicited how government and Twitter have created an infrastructure for government to launder censorship of speech through Twitter. This website provides all documents as they emerge in this historic lawsuit. The presiding Federal Judge declared this case is one of substantial constitutional consequences and a lawsuit that will likely become “a law school exam in Constitutional Law.”

Dr.SHIVA is representing himself against BIG LAW and BIG TECH. It’s truly a David and Goliath story. We the people versus the elite who never liked the First Amendment. If you would like to support this lawsuit, click the link below.

WinBackFreedom.com
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lawsuitbig tech censorshipdr shiva
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