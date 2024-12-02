Ethnic Cleansing Through Western NGOs - Displacement of Syrian Christians - with Kevork Almassian

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Ethnic Cleansing Through Western NGOs - The Displacement of Syrian Christians - with Kevork Almassian
This is a clip from my featured video, from DD Geopolitics.
Ethnic Cleansing Through Western NGOs: The Displacement of Syrian Christians
Kevork Almassian highlights the ongoing persecution of Armenians under Erdogan, and how Western resettlement programs have facilitated the exodus of Syrian Christians.
