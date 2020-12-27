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Nashville Christmas Day Bombing 2020 - Hidden message in reverse.
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1323 views • December 27, 2020
An audio warning was broadcast from an RV that was parked on 2nd Ave ahead of the explosion. The warning went on for 30 minutes before a “countdown” began right before the massive explosion.
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