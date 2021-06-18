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Is There A Connection Between 5G, The Vaxx & The Magnetic Phenomenon?
Sons of Liberty
Sons of Liberty
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1503 views • June 18, 2021
Weapons systems expert Mark Steele joins me in this episode to provide an update on the beast system, 5G, the experimental injections and the magnetic phenomenon produced by the injections.

See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/is-there-a-connection-between-5g-the-vaxx-the-magnetic-phenomenon/

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vaccine5gcultsatanismbloodmark steeletim brownsons of libertysetting brushfiresred state talk radiocovid
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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