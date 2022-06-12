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CELEBRITY VAX INJURIES & DEATH! - JUSTIN BIEBER & MILLIONS OF OTHERS SUFFER FATE OF EUGENICS! (MIRRORED)
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724 views • June 12, 2022

Mirrored from Bitchute channel World Alternative Media at:-

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Justin Bieber suffers from facial paralysis only months after his wife Hailey suffers a stroke due to a blood clot in her brain. Meanwhile, Jenna Jameson suffers from Guillain-Barré syndrome following the shot.

As we see celebrities die in huge numbers following the jab and we see millions collapse, athletes, the everyday person, etc. from myocarditis and as cancer rates and miscarriage rates skyrocket and the government warns CHILDREN to get their heart checked, it is obvious what is causing this. One has to be a complete fool to ignore the obvious consequences from the poison shots.


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