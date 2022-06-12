CELEBRITY VAX INJURIES & DEATH! - JUSTIN BIEBER & MILLIONS OF OTHERS SUFFER FATE OF EUGENICS! (MIRRORED)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Mirrored from Bitchute channel World Alternative Media at:-
https://www.bitchute.com/video/aG0vMVriO16t/
OUR GOGETFUNDING CAMPAIGN:
https://gogetfunding.com/help-keep-wam-alive/
Justin Bieber suffers from facial paralysis only months after his wife Hailey suffers a stroke due to a blood clot in her brain. Meanwhile, Jenna Jameson suffers from Guillain-Barré syndrome following the shot.
As we see celebrities die in huge numbers following the jab and we see millions collapse, athletes, the everyday person, etc. from myocarditis and as cancer rates and miscarriage rates skyrocket and the government warns CHILDREN to get their heart checked, it is obvious what is causing this. One has to be a complete fool to ignore the obvious consequences from the poison shots.
See our EPICFUNDME HERE:
https://epicfundme.com/251-world-alternative-media
JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER HERE:
JOIN our Telegram Group HERE:
https://t.me/worldalternativemedia
JOIN US On BitChute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/gzFCj8AuSWgp/
JOIN US On Flote:
https://flote.app/JoshSigurdson
JOIN US On Odysee (formerly LBRY) HERE:
BUY WAM NFTs HERE:
https://rarible.com/worldalternativemedia
JOIN US on Rumble Here:
FIND WAM MERCHANDISE HERE:
https://teespring.com/stores/world-alternative-media
FIND OUR CoinTree page here:
https://cointr.ee/joshsigurdson
JOIN US on SubscribeStar here:
https://www.subscribestar.com/world-alternative-media
Follow us on Twitter here:
https://twitter.com/WorldAltMedia
DONATE PAYPAL HERE:
Help keep independent media alive!
Pledge here! Just a dollar a month can help us alive!
https://www.patreon.com/user?u=2652072&ty=h&u=2652072
BITCOIN ADDRESS:
18d1WEnYYhBRgZVbeyLr6UfiJhrQygcgNU