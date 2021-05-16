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Keto Chicken Broccoli Curry Casserole
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143 views • May 16, 2021
This is one of our favorite easy Keto Dinner recipes! I wasn't sure if my kids would like it...but they LOVED it! This recipe is super basic, easy to make, flavorful and the leftovers taste fantastic too. Try this for your next Ketogenic dinner!
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Recipe:
1 lb Chicken Breast, cooked and diced or shredded
4 C Broccoli or Cauliflower (raw)
3/4 C Mayo
3/4 C Sour Cream
1/2 Tablespoon Lemon Juice
2 teaspoons Curry Powder
1 C Shredded Cheese
1/2 C Shredded Cheese for the top
Mix all ingredients except the broccoli and chicken together. Mix in broccoli and chicken. Place in 8x8 pan and spread last 1/2 C cheese on top. Bake at 350 for 40 minutes.
▶ Get your free PDF cookbook (Deliciously Easy Keto) https://bit.ly/2SjNlwF
Make sure to subscribe and never miss a delicious recipe!!!
▶ Get Your Custom Keto Diet Guide From Here Now https://bit.ly/3wKAof5
Recipe:
1 lb Chicken Breast, cooked and diced or shredded
4 C Broccoli or Cauliflower (raw)
3/4 C Mayo
3/4 C Sour Cream
1/2 Tablespoon Lemon Juice
2 teaspoons Curry Powder
1 C Shredded Cheese
1/2 C Shredded Cheese for the top
Mix all ingredients except the broccoli and chicken together. Mix in broccoli and chicken. Place in 8x8 pan and spread last 1/2 C cheese on top. Bake at 350 for 40 minutes.
▶ Get your free PDF cookbook (Deliciously Easy Keto) https://bit.ly/2SjNlwF
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