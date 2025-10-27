I Wrote a Blues Song So Any Band Could Jam With Me (Freedom Origin)

In 2015, I was assistant men's tennis coach at Elon University in North Carolina. I hadn't written songs in a while, but I wanted to create something specific: a blues song so easy that I could walk into any jam session and any band could immediately play along. Blues jams are real specific - they only let you do blues songs. So I needed one original that was in a standard blues progression. The very first thing I learned on guitar: E-A-B. One-four-five. No capo. Just easy. I remember watching Back to the Future when Marty's on stage about to play "Johnny B. Goode" and he says: "Blues riff in B, watch me for the changes, try to keep up." At the time I thought, "Yeah right, you can't just play a song like that." But I learned later: you totally can with blues. Blues is a set progression. Certain things just ARE every time. One-four-five. The chords are predictable. Any drummer sitting back there can feel it and slide right in. So I created this progression with a specific strum pattern. If I hadn't recorded it that first day, I would have never found it again - just like with "Listen." There's a certain rhythm that once I found it, everything was easy. I originally recorded it in country style (that's what my producer did), but it never had that easy flow. When I went back to my own version, it all clicked again immediately. Verse 1: Rivers "Rivers flow to and fro. Forces nudge the waters so they go where they're told. The choices are there, the waters are free but controlled." I picture the Mississippi flowing down—all these little branches making small choices, but still flowing in the same direction, all ending up in the Gulf of Mexico (or Gulf of America now). It can make little choices here and there, but it's all going to the same place. Verse 2: When We Are Little Ones "When we are little ones, we have questions about how things are done. Is there a rule of thumb on how to find happiness and love?" That's the challenge: How do we find happiness and love WITH freedom? You want a relationship, a partner, that life - but once you have it, you lose a huge level of freedom. Same as a prisoner who gets to go out in the yard for an hour. Someone with a job gets vacation. You slave away at work, you get that night off. That's a little bit of freedom. We all have varying levels. Nobody's completely free and nobody's completely a slave, because you always still have whatever's in your mind. Chorus: "Freedom is... undefined. No one can tell you what it means because it's a state of mind." This is what Lucid Principles means: super complicated concepts said in a simple way. Easy to understand principles. That's why I used "lucid" - it gives it a different pop. People tell me this song is catchy, they sing it, they hear it in their minds later. It's the one people come back to. I just haven't been able to get it out into the mainstream yet. What does freedom mean to you? Tell me in the comments.





