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0321 PROPHECY FULFILLED + NEW MESSAGE: "THE RISE OF THE DEVIL IN AFRICA" / PUBLIC VIOLENT SA IS REAL
The Master's Voice Prophecy
The Master's Voice Prophecy
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PLEASE ALWAYS READ THIS INFO BOX WHEN YOU VISIT TMVP BLOG.

***Especially please do not send any gift to this ministry unless you have read & understood the instructions below.*** DO NOT INTERACT WITH ANYONE ASKING FOR DONATIONS. Thank you.

WEBSITE: WWW.THE-MASTERS-VOICE.COM


PLEASE READ CAREFULLY: If you'd like to support this work, it is appreciated. Kindly use PayPal or email me for other options at [email protected], and *please* give me some time to respond. If using PayPal PLEASE DO NOT send any gift with "Purchase Protection". I have an ordinary PayPal account, not a seller marketplace, so please do not damage my account by using "purchase protection" on your donation (as if I were making a sale to you). If you are not sure (especially if you sent in the past), please check the format of your gift on the PayPal receipt before sending. It is a freewill offering, I am not selling goods or services.


Please use *only* the "Friends & Family" sending option. If you're outside the USA please DO NOT use PayPal, contact me instead at the email listed here & allow me a good window to respond. Thank you, God bless. PayPal ------- [email protected]. 🙏🏽 Please *DO NOT* use Cashapp for any reason. 🙏🏽 Thank you.


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BLOG (English): https://the-masters-voice.com

BLOG (Spanish): https://la-voz-del-senor.com


YOUTUBE (English Channel) "The Master's Voice": https://youtube.com/@themastersvoiceprophecyblog

YOUTUBE (French Channel) "La Voix du Maître": https://youtube.com/@lavoixdumaitre

YOUTUBE (Spanish Channel) "La Voz del Señor": https://youtube.com/channel/UCeLTWSGwNTVMdXQV6oryQXg


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