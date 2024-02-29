[Bidan] Buying Votes?

Federal Gubment ‘Recruiting’ New Voters
◦ 9 Ways The Feds Are Using ‘Bidenbucks’ To Rig The 2024 Election
◦ Taxpayers Will Pay College Students To Register Democrat Voters
◦ Biden Turns Entire Federal Government Into DNC Voter Registration Machine For 2024
The full segment including interview with Lara Trump is linked below.
Fox News | Jesse Watters Primetime (28 February 2024)
