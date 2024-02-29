Create New Account
[Bidan] Buying Votes?
Son of the Republic
Published Yesterday

Federal Gubment ‘Recruiting’ New Voters

◦ 9 Ways The Feds Are Using ‘Bidenbucks’ To Rig The 2024 Election

Taxpayers Will Pay College Students To Register Democrat Voters

Biden Turns Entire Federal Government Into DNC Voter Registration Machine For 2024


The full segment including interview with Lara Trump is linked below.


Fox News | Jesse Watters Primetime (28 February 2024)

https://www.foxnews.com/video/6347884028112

