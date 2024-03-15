Create New Account
Israeli forces accused of new massacre of people waiting for Gaza aid
Published 21 hours ago

Witnesses say Israeli helicopters and tanks opened fire on crowds of desperately hungry people waiting for aid in north Gaza, where Israeli forces have repeatedly been accused of attacking aid seekers.

Mirrored - Al Jazeera

genocidegazamassacreisraeli war crimes

