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Ambidextral Gunfighter Montage with Twice the Cats
AmbGun
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64 views • May 23, 2020
Every clip has a purpose in this Ambidextral Gunfighter Run 'n Gun montage. Ambidextrous optimized use of cover.

Use of terrain for steadiest hold
Misuse of cover
Balance for diving
One handed to deal with obstacles
Left and right transitions
Paintball Roots
One handed to deal with balance
One handed to handle baseball slide
Tunnel vision
Bindon Aiming Concept
Working Reset
Gun flat for diving into cover
Respiratory Pause
Diving into cover
Rice Paddy prone, squatting
Long Range DOPE
Thumbs forward grip
Balance for one handed rifle
Squared up to threat
Respiratory pause, reset
Follow target to ground
Muzzle flash in low light
Left hand primary
Thumbs Forward on Micro
Both eyes open
Transition behind cover to train eyes
MDR left right transition method
Balance for one hand climbing
Balance for climbing a ladder.
Baseball slide
Ambi selector switch
Data on Personal Equipment
Optic vs bore axis
Right hand, sub-compact
Deployment from sling carry
Hasty sling
NPOA shift
Balance for one handed rifle drag
Jasper
Zeroing Rifle
Left hand point to right hand sighted
AQT left and right
Free range Vicki
Left hand, sub-compact
Turkey neck cheek weld
Gun up thru cover
Ergo bolt release
Communicate
Handgun recoil management/grip slip
Coordinate
Escape from Tarkov
AR mag change
Wyoming, lower cortisol levels
MDR bolt release ergos
MDR rapid fire
AR mag change (beep is MDR time)
Airsoft for backyard ambi point shooting
Paintball airfield ambidextrous lessons
Ambidextral Gunfighter Proving Grounds
Cheek slap
AQT sitting stage
Music by Imperial Age www.imperial-age.com

Firearms in order of appearance:
Desert Tech MDR
Walther PPQ M1 Classic
Bravo Company RECCE
HK VP9
FN FNS9c
Springfield Armory Hellcat
Kel-Tec PF9
Marlin 45-70 Guide Gun
Kel-Tec SU16c
Keywords
montageambidextral gunfighterambgun concertoimperial ageambidextrous gunfighter
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy