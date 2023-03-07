Construction plans have been drawn up, temple coins have been minted, priests have been appointed, red heifers are ready for sacrifice and temple furnishings are just waiting to be installed. Will the building of the third temple usher in the Messiah’s earthly reign? Or could it be one of the great signs Jesus warned would be wrought to deceive, if possible, the very elect?





Expectations for the building of a third temple rise from dispensationalism. But where did this theology come from? Is it even Biblical? Jesuits Francoisco Ribera and Cardinal Robert Bellarmine introduced dispensationalist teachings in the 1500s as part of the counter-Reformation. The new theology acted as a lightning rod conductor to take heat from the Biblical Protestant doctrine that the antichrist already ruled from his seat in Rome. The fourth century church historian Eusebius, and many other Bible students throughout the ages, including Reformers Luther and Calvin all held this position.





Nevertheless, dispensationalism has gathered millions of Protestants into its net. What does this theology do with Jesus Christ? What is the central issue behind preparations to build the third temple? Walter Veith looks at God’s purpose for Israel, the plan of salvation and the readiness of construction plans to build the third temple.





Donations: http://linktr.ee/breadoflife023

Watch ADtv: https://amazingdiscoveries.tv/

Visit our website: http://amazingdiscoveries.org/