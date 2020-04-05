Important 'Real Science' Questions Regarding The COVID-19 "Pandemic" - Dr. Thomas Cowan

This recording was made in mid-March 2020. It's unedited so the first 6 minutes are involved in setting up the podcast.



Thomas Cowan, MD, has studied and written about many subjects in medicine including nutrition, homeopathy, anthroposophical medicine, and herbal medicine. He is author of Human Heart, Cosmic Heart, the principal author of The Fourfold Path to Healing and co-author (with Sally Fallon) of The Nourishing Traditions Book of Baby and Child Care.



Dr. Cowan has served as vice president of the Physicians’ Association for Anthroposophic Medicine and is a founding board member of the Weston A. Price Foundation®. He also writes the “Ask the Doctor” column in Wise Traditions in Food, Farming, and the Healing Arts (the Weston A. Price Foundation’s quarterly magazine) and has lectured throughout the United States and Canada.



He has three grown children and currently practices medicine in San Francisco where he resides with his wife, Lynda Smith.