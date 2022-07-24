"THE SODOMY RITUAL" - SAME SEX RITUALS FOR MONEY, POWER & CLOUT

#GAY #PROPHECY #SEX

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Welcome to The Master's Voice End Times Prophecy Blog: (Hear the words of the Lord).





Today's word: THE SIN OF SODOMY IS RISING AROUND THE WORLD. THE "RAINBOW" IS FLYING HIGH IN THE SPIRIT REALM says the Lord. Anal sex and anal rape are fast becoming the go-to preferences for sex in America, Europe, Africa and everywhere else, PERVERSION is outpacing the wonderful gift of intimacy that God intended. Freemasonry, marine lodges, secret societies, male & female leagues are boldly pushing the frontiers of homosexuality into areas it's never been tolerated. AMERICA IS DYING says the Lord. These are strong themes- filter appropriately for children but for goodness sake DO NOT LIE TO YOUR CHILDREN ANYMORE, THEY MAY BECOME SOMEONE'S VICTIM. Shalom.





READ THIS PROPHECY ON TMV BLOG:

https://the-masters-voice.com/2022/07/05/the-sodomy-ritual-pt-1-july-5-2022/





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THE SIN OF SODOMY IS RISING AROUND THE WORLD. THE "RAINBOW" IS FLYING HIGH IN THE SPIRIT REALM says the Lord. Anal sex and anal rape are fast becoming the go-to preferences for sex in America, Europe, Africa and everywhere else. PERVERSION is destroying the wonderful gift of natural intimacy that God intended. Freemasonry, marine lodges, secret societies, male & female leagues are boldly pushing the frontiers of homosexuality into areas it's never been tolerated. AMERICA IS DYING says the Lord. These are strong themes- filter appropriately for children but for goodness sake DO NOT LIE TO YOUR CHILDREN ANYMORE, THEY MAY BECOME SOMEONE'S VICTIM. Note: This also happens in the military.