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PENTAGON Reveal Microchip That Can DETECT Virus IN YOU Hugo Talks
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20 views • April 12, 2021
https://brandnewtube.com/v/wwtCGq
Banned from youtube just now, why when all this information is what 'they' must want you to know,
PENTAGON Reveal Microchip That Can DETECT Virus IN YOU / Hugo Talks #lockdown
Video taken down by youtube, accusing me of medical misinformation, this was merely a report in the mainstream media? Check out the video on BRANDNEWTUBE and tell me why it was taken down????? Now suspended for two weeks, so main youtube channel is pretty much finished, one more community strike and the whole channel is deleted. Subscribe to the backup channel Hugo Talks Some More
Banned from youtube just now, why when all this information is what 'they' must want you to know,
PENTAGON Reveal Microchip That Can DETECT Virus IN YOU / Hugo Talks #lockdown
Video taken down by youtube, accusing me of medical misinformation, this was merely a report in the mainstream media? Check out the video on BRANDNEWTUBE and tell me why it was taken down????? Now suspended for two weeks, so main youtube channel is pretty much finished, one more community strike and the whole channel is deleted. Subscribe to the backup channel Hugo Talks Some More
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