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Can Turpentine With Sugar Feed Candida?
One of the main protocols with Turpentine (100% Pure Gum Spirits Of Turpentine) involves combining it with white sugar and then ingesting it.
And a lot of people that learn about this can get really freaked out because most people want to take Turpentine (100% Pure Gum Spirits Of Turpentine) for its potent anti candida effects and they get concerned that taking it with white sugar will feed candida instead of eliminate it fully.
So I have made this video "Can Turpentine With Sugar Feed Candida?" to make you fully aware of if Turpentine with sugar can feed candida or not and if so why?
If you want to learn fully about this make sure to watch this video "Can Turpentine With Sugar Feed Candida?" from start to finish!
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